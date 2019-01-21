Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections: Overtakes Pulimurugan To Achieve This Big Record?

Njan Prakashan In The USA

Njan Prakashan made its entry to the theatres in the USA one week upon its release in Kerala. The Fahadh Faasil starrer released in a good number of screens in the USA and it did receive a good opening.

Collections Till Now

The film maintained the good collections and momentum that it received initially. Now, Njan Prakashan has crossed the $250K mark at the USA box office. If reports doing the rounds on social media are to be beleived, the film has fetched $263K from the USA box office.

Top Grossing Malayalam Movie

Well, it seems like Njan Prakashan has pocketed a real big record if the above collections are to be believed. The reports suggest that Njan Prakashan has turned out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie at the USA box office.

Pulimurugan's Collections

Going by the above collections, Njan Prakashan has overtaken the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan at the USA box office. According to the reports, Pulimurugan had fetched approximately $253K in its final run from the USA box office.

Njan Prakashan In Kerala

Meanwhile, Njan Prakashan has completed one month of its run in the theatres across Kerala. The film is still drawing good collections from the various theatres across Kerala. Njan Prakashan has rightly turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Fahadh Faasil so far.