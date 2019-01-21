English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections: Overtakes Pulimurugan To Achieve This Big Record?

    By
    |

    Njan Prakashan has turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office and the Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad deserves all the success and praises that the movie has been enjoying ever since its release on December 22, 2018. With Njan Prakashan, the Malayalam film audiences have got yet another movie that could be treasured for a long time. In fact, the movie continues its phenomenal run even after the completion of three weeks of its release. Njan Prakashan has managed to break some big records as well. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections report to know more about the same.

    Njan Prakashan In The USA

    Njan Prakashan made its entry to the theatres in the USA one week upon its release in Kerala. The Fahadh Faasil starrer released in a good number of screens in the USA and it did receive a good opening.

    Collections Till Now

    The film maintained the good collections and momentum that it received initially. Now, Njan Prakashan has crossed the $250K mark at the USA box office. If reports doing the rounds on social media are to be beleived, the film has fetched $263K from the USA box office.

    Top Grossing Malayalam Movie

    Well, it seems like Njan Prakashan has pocketed a real big record if the above collections are to be believed. The reports suggest that Njan Prakashan has turned out to be the top grossing Malayalam movie at the USA box office.

    Pulimurugan's Collections

    Going by the above collections, Njan Prakashan has overtaken the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan at the USA box office. According to the reports, Pulimurugan had fetched approximately $253K in its final run from the USA box office.

    Njan Prakashan In Kerala

    Meanwhile, Njan Prakashan has completed one month of its run in the theatres across Kerala. The film is still drawing good collections from the various theatres across Kerala. Njan Prakashan has rightly turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Fahadh Faasil so far.

    Read more about: njan prakashan
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue