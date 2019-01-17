Njan Prakashan Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Future Run?

Already A Blockbuster

Njan Prakashan had hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The film won the race at the box office and has emerged as a huge blockbuster with the film running to packed houses in the theatres even now.

Hit By Piracy

Njan Prakashan, the Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad is the latest victim of Piracy. The film has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers.

Previous Instances

Piracy has been an impending problem persisting in the South Indian film industry. Malayalam movies too have been victims for the same. Earlier, the much awaited movie Odiyan too was leaked online on the first day of its release.

Will This Affect The Future Run?

As mentioned above, Njan Prakashan continues to be the top most choices of the theatre audiences. The film is all set to complete the first week of its run in the theatres. Let us hope that the film will overcome this hurdle as well and enjoy a firm and solid run in the theatres in the upcoming days as well.