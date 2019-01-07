 »   »   »  Odiyan: 5 Important Lessons That The Mohanlal Movie Taught Us!

Content Is The King

Odiyan proved that the presence of the most bankable actor of the industry or exceptionally brilliant technicians cannot replace a well-crafted screenplay and direction in the process of film-making. Odiyan definitely had the potential to become an extraordinary movie experience, but the lack of a tightly-packed screenplay and sloppy execution made it an average fare.

Too Much Hype Can Ruin A Movie

It is a fact that both the audiences and media had huge expectations upon Odiyan, as it marked the second collaboration of Mohanlal with Peter Hein and Shaji Kumar, the stunt choreographer and cinematographer respectively of Pulimurugan. Above all that, director VA Shrikumar Menon had claimed that Odiyan is an out-and-out mass entertainer which will beat Pulimurugan. The huge pre-release hype ruined the experience for the audiences, as Odiyan was a totally different film.

Let’s Not Compare Films

In a pre-release interview, Shrikumar Menon compared Odiyan with the classic Devasuram and mass entertainer, Narasimham. The director claimed that "Odiyan is the baby of Devasuram and Narasimham", to the much excitement of the audiences. However, the claims turned out to be false, as Odiyan belongs to a totally different genre. This is truly a reminder for those who compare films for marketing purposes.

All Publicity Is Good Publicity

In the case of Odiyan, even the social media attacks turned out to be a highly effective medium for publicity. It has clearly helped the Mohanlal starrer to grab the attention of masses, despite the mixed reviews received in the initial days. Odiyan has been performing well at the box office and the movie emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2018.

Hard Work Always Pays Off

Mohanlal, the leading man underwent huge physical transformations for his character in Odiyan. The actor lost about 15 kilos to essay the part of a 30-year-old man in the movie. The actor's hard work has been paid off, as the movie has already emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of his career.