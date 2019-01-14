Odiyan Box Office Collections: Becomes The Fifth Movie Of Mohanlal To Achieve This Feat?

Fifth Week Of Its Run

Odiyan, which is in the fifth week of its run. is still continuing its run in a good number of centres across the state. If reports are to be believed, the film has completed above 18,000 shows in Kerala alone, which are indeed huge numbers.

Day 1 Kerala Collections

According to the reports that had come in upon the release of Odiyan, the movie did go on to set a new record in terms of the day 1 collections as the film reportedly fetched above 7-Crores on its first day itself at the Kerala box office.

Crossed The 30-Crore Mark?

Meanwhile, various reports have been doing the rounds that the film has crossed the coveted 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Mohanlal Movies In The 30-Crore Club

Mohanlal holds a record for having the most number of movies in the 30-Crore club at the Kerala box office. Drishaym, Pulimurugan, Oppam, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol etc., are the movies that went past the 30-Crore club at the Kerala box office. Kayamkulam kochunni, in which Mohanlal essayed an important role too had gone past the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.