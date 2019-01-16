Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses The 100-Crore Mark With Its Theatrical Run?
Odiyan has indeed turned out to be one of the most-talked about movies of the recent times and despite the mixed reviews that the film received in its days, the film went on to etch a place for its own in the list of box office hits and the fact that the film is still running in a good number of theatres is a testimony of the same. Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role was expected to break some of the bg box office records and the reports that have been coming in prove that the film hasn't disappointed the audiences in that aspect as well. Read Odiyan box office collections new report to know more about the same here.
Crosses The 100-Crore Mark?
New reports have been doing the rounds regarding a big landmark that the film has crosses. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Odiyan has crossed the 100-Crore mark in terms of theatrical collections. An official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.
Pre-release Business
Earlier, prior to the release of the movie, director VA Shrikumar Menon had conveyed that the film had fetched 100 Crores in terms of pre-release business. According to the reports, Odiyan has fetched 100 Crores combining the advance ticket booking and the collections that it fetched upon its release.
The Third Malayalam Movie
Not many Malayalam movies have went past the 100-Crore mark at the box office. Earlier, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan had fetched above 100 Crores with its theatrical run alone. Kayamkulam Kochunni had made a business of 100-Crores including the pre-release business and theatrical collections.
The Fastest Malayalam Movie
At the same time, reports have also come in regarding another feat achieved by the movie. If reports are to be believed, Odiyan has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie to enter the 100-Crore club with its theatrical run.