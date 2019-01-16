Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses The 100-Crore Mark With Its Theatrical Run?

Crosses The 100-Crore Mark?

New reports have been doing the rounds regarding a big landmark that the film has crosses. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Odiyan has crossed the 100-Crore mark in terms of theatrical collections. An official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Pre-release Business

Earlier, prior to the release of the movie, director VA Shrikumar Menon had conveyed that the film had fetched 100 Crores in terms of pre-release business. According to the reports, Odiyan has fetched 100 Crores combining the advance ticket booking and the collections that it fetched upon its release.

The Third Malayalam Movie

Not many Malayalam movies have went past the 100-Crore mark at the box office. Earlier, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan had fetched above 100 Crores with its theatrical run alone. Kayamkulam Kochunni had made a business of 100-Crores including the pre-release business and theatrical collections.

The Fastest Malayalam Movie

At the same time, reports have also come in regarding another feat achieved by the movie. If reports are to be believed, Odiyan has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie to enter the 100-Crore club with its theatrical run.