      Odiyan Director VA Shrikumar Arrested On Manju Warrier's Complaint!

      VA Shrikumar (who was previously known as VA Shrikumar Menon), the director of Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is arrested on the complaint filed by Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema. VA Shrikumar was arrested by the Kerala Police on December 5, Thursday, for allegedly threatening and defaming Manju.

      As per the reports, the filmmaker was arrested around 4 PM on Thursday and questioned by the investigation team at the police club of Thrissur, Kerala. However, VA Shrikumar was later released on bail after a detailed questioning session. The Odiyan director, who addressed the press, stated that he will completely cooperate with the police investigation.

      According to the sources, the charges against VA Shrikumar include cyberstalking, trying to defame Manju Warrier and her close associates by orchestrating a hate campaign against them on social media, and threatening to harm her mentally and physically. The secret statement of Manju was recorded earlier and the police had carried out a raid on the director's office and residence in Palakkad, Kerala.

      Manju Warrier has also claimed that VA Shrikumar is in possession of a letterhead which has her sign, in her petition to the Kerala Police. The actress fears that the letterhead will be misused, and the investigation team is trying to recover it from the director. According to the reports, Manju has handed over some solid digital evidence against the Odiyan director.

      Earlier, VA Shrikumar had denied Manju Warrier's allegations through a social media post, immediately after the actress filed the police complaint. The director alleged that the Manju forgot the help and support he offered her during her struggle period before she made a comeback to the cinema. Shrikumar had also claimed that several people, including her late father Madhavan, had warned him against helping the actress.

      Manju Warrier, on the other hand, has decided to not open up about her legal battle with VA Shrikumar and is maintaining a dignified silence over the same.

