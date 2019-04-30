Odiyan, Oru Addar Love, Gangster And More: When Over Hype Killed The Movies!

Odiyan

Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer is one of the classic examples for the negative effects of over-hype around the project. The team introduced several new marketing strategies for the promotion of Odiyan, including a mobile game and comics based on the movie. The team members, especially director VA Shrikumar Menon promoted the movie as an ultimate mass entertainer and a successor of Mohanlal's popular mass films. However, the over-hype and excessive marketing backfired, as Odiyan belonged to a totally different genre.

Oru Adaar Love

The Omar Lulu directorial grabbed attention when a ‘wink' sequence from the movie featuring Priyan Prakash Warrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof became insanely popular. Priya Warrier went on to become the ‘National crush' and an overnight star. The team decided to make use of the new-found popularity of Priya Warrier for marketing the film and modified the script accordingly. They even included a lip-lock sequence featuring Priya and Roshan, for marketing purposes. However, the over-hype backfired post the release, as Oru Adaar Love had nothing new to offer.

Kammara Sambhavam

This Dileep starring Ratish Ambat movie has been earning fans lately, after almost a year of its release. But when the movie hit the theatres, the audiences were not much impressed, as it was nothing like they expected. After the release of the first look poster and first teaser, the hype around the project was doubled. The audiences were expecting an out-and-out mass thriller, but the movie turned out to be something different. Kammara Sambhavam had the potential to be a successful film, but the over-hype and misleading marketing strategies badly affected the project.

Loham

Loham was one of the most-anticipated projects of 2015, as Mohanlal was joining hands with Ranjith after the great success of the 2012-movie Spirit. The highly promising posters, teaser, and trailer raised the expectations and hype around the project. But when Loham finally hit the theatres, the audiences were disappointed. Loham was marketed as an out-and-out thriller, and thus the hype around the project was multiplied. But in reality, Loham was a mix of multiple genres and had very few exciting moments to offer.

Lailaa O Lailaa

A true fan of Mohanlal and director Joshiy will never expect a film like this from the highly celebrated actor-director duo. The hype around Lailaa O Lailaa before its release was pretty huge, as the movie marked Mohanlal and Joshiy's collaboration after the huge success of Run Baby Run, which was a decent thriller. But the movie ended up as a totally disappointing experience for the audiences, as it had nothing exciting to offer, except Mohanlal's magnificent screen presence.

Gangster

Gangster, which marked Mammootty's second collaboration with director Aashiq Abu, was one of the most-anticipated projects of 2014. The Mammootty starrer grabbed the attention of the audiences with its extremely stylish posters and highly promising trailer. Gangster was one of the well-marketed films of that time and the hype around the project was huge. But the much-awaited project completely failed to impress both the audiences and critics and emerged one of the biggest failures of Mammootty's career.

Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty

Malayalam movie audiences were truly excited about this project, as it marked the collaboration of Mammootty-Ranjith duo after the success of Pranchiyettan & The Saint. The hype around the project multiplied after Mohanlal, Jayaram and Dileep joined the cast for cameo appearances, and Prithviraj and his former production banner August Cinema decided to produce the film. However, Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty ended as a critical and commercial failure and failed to live up to the hype.

Casanovva



The audiences and media were truly excited when Mohanlal decided to join hands with director Roshan Andrews, post the successes of Udayananu Tharam and Ividam Swargamanu. Casanovva was marketed as the most-expensive Malayalam film of that time and had a promising star cast. All these factors helped in increasing the hype around the project. However, the huge pre-release hype or Mohanlal's star value couldn't save this movie from ending up as a disaster.