Odiyan All Set To Complete 50 Days In The Theatres; The Brand New Poster Is Out!
Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer came in to the theatres in the month of December and the film was rightly one among the highly anticipated Malayalam movies. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, the film's grand entry to the theatres was much-talked about as it broke all the existing records in terms of release with the film making a worldwide release on the very same day. The film opened to mixed reviews but despite all that the movie rose like a phoenix and earned the support of the famiy audiences in the later days. Now, the film is all set to hit a half-century in the theatres. Read on to know more about the same here.
50 Days In Theatres
Odiyan had come out in the theatres in the second week of December. It made a worldwide release on December 14, 2018. Now, the film is all set to complete the 50 days of its run in the theatres.
Still Continuing Its Run
Odiyan is continuing its run in certain centres and the film has remained unperturbed despite many movies making their release within this time period. Odiyan is still running in major centres like Kochi, Trivandrum etc.
The Brand New Poster
At the same time, the brand new poster of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan has now come out in the circuit. The specially-designed poster in connection with the film's journey to the 50th day in the theatres has gained the attention of the audiences.
The Collections
Going by the reports, Odiyan did set a good number of records upon its release in the theatres. The movie bagged all the existing day 1 and opening weekend collection records.The film reportedly enjoyed a grand opening in UAE/GCC centres as well.