Odiyan All Set To Complete 50 Days In The Theatres; The Brand New Poster Is Out!

50 Days In Theatres

Odiyan had come out in the theatres in the second week of December. It made a worldwide release on December 14, 2018. Now, the film is all set to complete the 50 days of its run in the theatres.

Still Continuing Its Run

Odiyan is continuing its run in certain centres and the film has remained unperturbed despite many movies making their release within this time period. Odiyan is still running in major centres like Kochi, Trivandrum etc.

The Brand New Poster

At the same time, the brand new poster of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan has now come out in the circuit. The specially-designed poster in connection with the film's journey to the 50th day in the theatres has gained the attention of the audiences.

The Collections

Going by the reports, Odiyan did set a good number of records upon its release in the theatres. The movie bagged all the existing day 1 and opening weekend collection records.The film reportedly enjoyed a grand opening in UAE/GCC centres as well.