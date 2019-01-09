Odiyan To WCC-AMMA Face-off: Mollywood’s Major Controversies Of 2018

WCC-AMMA Face-off

Undoubtedly the biggest controversy of the year. WCC accused AMMA for trying to protect Dileep, who was expelled from the association in 2017, shortly after his arrest in connection with the actress abduction case. WCC members stated that AMMA keeps changing the association rules according to the convenience of certain members.

Following the WCC press meet, Siddique and Jagadish, the executive committee members of AMMA released contradictory press releases regarding the controversy, thus revealing the internal politics in the association.

Me Too Movement

The waves of Me Too Movement, which created a stir Hollywood and Bollywood, finally reached the Malayalam film industry in 2018. Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh was accused by casting director Tess Joseph, while actor Alencier Ley was outed by actress Divya Gopinath. While Alencier apologised for his actions, Mukesh went on to dismiss the rumours.

Cyber Attack Against Parvathy & My Story

Parvathy and her movie My Story was mercilessly attacked on social media by a group who claimed to be the fans of Mammootty. The incident was a continuation of the cyber attack against actress which started in 2017 after she criticized the Mammootty starrer Kasaba. Later, the director of My Story, Roshni Dinaker went on to accuse Parvathy for the box office failure of the movie.

Mohanlal’s Comments On Me Too

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood shocked the audiences and media after he went on state that the Me Too Movement is ‘a passing fad, which is changing into a fashion'. The actor was highly criticized by several eminent personalities of the society as well as the social media audiences for his insensitive comments on the movement.

Odiyan Trolled On Social Media

Odiyan, the recently released big budget venture of Mohanlal was mercilessly trolled by the social media after the movie failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. The team members of the movie, especially director VA Shrikumar Menon were severely thrashed by the social media, for creating unnecessary hype during the promotions. However, Odiyan is still going strong at the box office.

VA Shrikumar Menon’s Allegations On Manju Warrier

VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of Odiyan claimed that the movie has been targeted by the social media as he chose to cast Manju Warrier as the lead actress. However, Manju maintained a dignified silence over the allegations, to the much disappointment of the director. Shrikumar later criticized Manju for not taking a stand for him or the movie. Reportedly, the actress and director are no more friends.