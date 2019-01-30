English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    On Priyadarshan's Birthday, Mohanlal Shares A Picture That Would Make Everyone Nostalgic!

    By
    |

    Priyadarshan, the director-par-excellence, is celebrating his birthday today (January 30). The film-maker, who has given umpteen number of hits in the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, is in the works of yet another magnificent film named Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the shoot of which is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

    On Priyadarshans Birthday, Mohanlal Shares A Picture That Would Make Everyone Nostalgic!

    Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team are back together with this highly awaited movie. Meanwhile, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out birthday wishes to his dear friend. He has also send out an old photo taken from the sets of their superhit movie Thenmaavin Kombathu and it is would definitely make the audiences go nostalgic. This still is seemingly taken during the filming of the song sequences Maanam Thelinje Ninnaal, which is still one among the hot favourites of the audiences.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

    Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Priyadarshan. The social media is getting filled with wishes for the fabulous film-maker, who enjoys a huge fan following for himself.

    Priyadarshan's previous venture in Malayalam was Oppam, which also featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was a roaring success at the box office and with Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is a magnum opus by all means, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal are expected to come up with yet another movie that would set many more records at the box office

    Read more about: priyadarshan mohanlal
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue