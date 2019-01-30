On Priyadarshan's Birthday, Mohanlal Shares A Picture That Would Make Everyone Nostalgic!

Priyadarshan, the director-par-excellence, is celebrating his birthday today (January 30). The film-maker, who has given umpteen number of hits in the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, is in the works of yet another magnificent film named Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the shoot of which is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team are back together with this highly awaited movie. Meanwhile, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out birthday wishes to his dear friend. He has also send out an old photo taken from the sets of their superhit movie Thenmaavin Kombathu and it is would definitely make the audiences go nostalgic. This still is seemingly taken during the filming of the song sequences Maanam Thelinje Ninnaal, which is still one among the hot favourites of the audiences.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Priyadarshan. The social media is getting filled with wishes for the fabulous film-maker, who enjoys a huge fan following for himself.

Priyadarshan's previous venture in Malayalam was Oppam, which also featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was a roaring success at the box office and with Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is a magnum opus by all means, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal are expected to come up with yet another movie that would set many more records at the box office