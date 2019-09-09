Onam 2019 Special Malayalam Movies On TV Channels: Unda, Uyare And More
Onam season without movies is simply unimaginable. While the big Malayalam movies of the season have already taken over the theatres and running to packed houses, the audiences are also awaiting the special treat that the mini-screen holds for them. Much like every year, Onam 2019, will also pave way for the television premiere of some grand Malayalam movies. The films of top stars of Mollywood are in the pipeline. Already, Malayalam movies like Madhura Raja, Virus, And The Oscar Goes To, have made their television premieres as Onam special movies. Meanwhile, a good number of Malayalam movies will also premiere in the upcoming days. Read to know the full details regarding this.
Unda
Unda, the Mammootty starrer, that is one of the most-appreciated Malayalam movies of recent times, will be one among the major Onam special movies on TV channels. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Asianet on September 11, 2019, at 12 noon.
Oru Yamandan Premakadha
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Oru Yamandan Premkadha, the family entertainer, that was one among the major successes of the first half of 2019, will be making its television premiere on September 10, 2019. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Asianet at 7 PM.
Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu
Pranav Mohanlal's Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, is also gearing up for a grand television premiere on Thiruvonam Day. Reportedly, the film directed by Arun Gopy, will be played on Asianet TV at 3 PM on September 11, 2019.
Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel
Dileep starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which is one among the major hits of this year so far, will make its television premiere on Surya TV this Onam season. Reportedly, the film will be played on September 11, 2019.
Uyare
Uyare, the film which won some astounding reviews from critics, is set to make its television premiere. The movie will make its debut on the mini-screens on September 11, 2019. Uyare will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama at 7 PM.
June
June, the sweet little film, that won the hearts of many, is set to offer a special treat for the audience during this Onam season. June will make its television premiere on Asianet on September 10, 2019, at 9 AM.
Kakshi Amminipilla
Asif Ali's most recent release Kakshi Amminipilla, is one among the major Malayalam movies lined up for television debut during the Onam season. The film will be played on Surya TV.
Janamaithri
Janamaithri, the comedy caper, is also set to take the mini-screen audiences for a fun-filled ride. The movie will make its television premiere on September 11 at 9 AM. It will be one among the Onam 2019 special movies on Asianet.
Oru Kuprasiddha Payyan
Tovino Thomas starrer Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, directed by actor and filmmaker Madhupal, will be screened for the first time on mini-screens this Onam. The film will be played on Mazhavil Manorama at 1 PM on September 11, 2019.