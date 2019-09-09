Onam 2019 Special Malayalam Movies On TV Channels: Unda, Uyare And More

Unda

Unda, the Mammootty starrer, that is one of the most-appreciated Malayalam movies of recent times, will be one among the major Onam special movies on TV channels. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Asianet on September 11, 2019, at 12 noon.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Oru Yamandan Premkadha, the family entertainer, that was one among the major successes of the first half of 2019, will be making its television premiere on September 10, 2019. Reportedly, the film will be aired on Asianet at 7 PM.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Pranav Mohanlal's Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, is also gearing up for a grand television premiere on Thiruvonam Day. Reportedly, the film directed by Arun Gopy, will be played on Asianet TV at 3 PM on September 11, 2019.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel

Dileep starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which is one among the major hits of this year so far, will make its television premiere on Surya TV this Onam season. Reportedly, the film will be played on September 11, 2019.

Uyare

Uyare, the film which won some astounding reviews from critics, is set to make its television premiere. The movie will make its debut on the mini-screens on September 11, 2019. Uyare will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama at 7 PM.

June

June, the sweet little film, that won the hearts of many, is set to offer a special treat for the audience during this Onam season. June will make its television premiere on Asianet on September 10, 2019, at 9 AM.

Kakshi Amminipilla

Asif Ali's most recent release Kakshi Amminipilla, is one among the major Malayalam movies lined up for television debut during the Onam season. The film will be played on Surya TV.

Janamaithri

Janamaithri, the comedy caper, is also set to take the mini-screen audiences for a fun-filled ride. The movie will make its television premiere on September 11 at 9 AM. It will be one among the Onam 2019 special movies on Asianet.

Oru Kuprasiddha Payyan

Tovino Thomas starrer Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, directed by actor and filmmaker Madhupal, will be screened for the first time on mini-screens this Onam. The film will be played on Mazhavil Manorama at 1 PM on September 11, 2019.