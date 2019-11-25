One: Mammootty Was The Only Choice, Says Bobby-Sanjay

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play a Chief Minister for the first time in a Malayalam movie, in the upcoming political thriller One. Recently Bobby-Sanjay, the scriptwriter duo who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for One, revealed some interesting facts about Mammootty's character in the movie.

According to Bobby-Sanjay, the Chief Minister character in the movie was specially written for the megastar. The writers feels that the character Kadakkal Chandran demands an actor like Mammootty, who has a larger-than-life persona and still connects with the audiences almost immediately. The writers also confirmed that One does not support any political ideologies.

The movie will depict how the position of the Chief Minister of a state is above all the political ideologies and games, and who an ideal leader is. Mammootty's character in the film, Kadakkal Chandran is someone who struggled a lot in his life, and still holds on to his personal values and beliefs.

Mammootty has earlier played Chief Minister roles in Tamil flick Makkal Aatchi and the recent Telugu blockbuster Yatra, in which he appeared as the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR. One, which marks Mammootty's first collaboration with both Bobby-Sanjay duo, is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, who made his directiorial debut with the spoof comedy Chirakodinja Kinavukal.

Murali Gopy, the actor-writer will play the role of the Opposition Leader in the movie, which features Joseph actor Joju George as the Party Secretary. Nimisha Sajayan essays the female lead in One, which will have Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Aryan Menon, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, etc. in the supporting roles.

The filming of the Mammootty starrer has been progressing at the various location of Trivandrum district. Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score for the project. Vaidy Somasundaram is the director of photography. The sound design is handled by the senior sound designer Renganath Ravee. One is produced by Ichais Productions.