Oru Adaar Love FIRST WEEKEND Box Office Collections: How Well Did The Movie Perform?
Oru Adaar Love was rightly one among the big releases of this week with the film having graced the theatres during the Valentine's Day. It enjoyed a solo release on Thursday and with the huge hype surrounding the film, it was all set for a good start. The movie has also had the advantage of enjoying a long weekend. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the top centres in Kerala, the film was rightly expected to perform very well. How well did the film perfrom on its very first weekend at the box office? Read Oru Adaar Love First Weeken box office collections report to know more about the same.
A Good Start
Oru Adaar Love had enjoyed a good start at the Kochi multiplexes with the movie collecting a promising number on its day 1. Reportedly, the film collected above Rs 2 Lakh at an occupancy rate of 80%.
The Next day
The film had witnessed a slight dip in the collection on the next day. Since it was a Friday, the reduction in the collections was understood but the occupancy rate too was on the lower side.
Saturday And Sunday
Oru Adaar Love went on to fetch approximately Rs 1.59 lakh on Saturday and Rs 1.60 lakh on Sunday at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had registered occupancy rates of 44% and 52% respectively on these two days out there.
First Weekend Collections
As mentioned above, Oru Adaar Love had enjoyed the advantage of a long weekend. Reportedly, the film has fetched Rs 7.48 lakh from the first four days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has to face the real test on Monday, which is its first weekday. Let us see how well the movie would perform during the weekdays.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)