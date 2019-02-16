Oru Adaar Love Box Office Collections (Second Day): How Good Was Day 2 For The Movie?

Priya Varrier debut movie Oru Adaar Love, the film which had released in the theatres during the Valentine's day is enjoying a pretty long weekend at the box office. The film, directed by Omar Lulu had opened to promising collections in the theatres on day 1. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, Oru Adaar Love went on to fetch approximately Rs 2.96 lakh and that too at an occupancy rate of above 80%.

Oru Adaar Love has somewhat equal number of shows on Day 2, at the Kochi multiplexes. But the collection figures suggest that the film's collection on Friday was less than that of Thursday. Reportedly, the film has fetched approximately Rs 1.31 lakh on day 2 from the multiplexes.

The occupancy rate for the film on Friday witnessed a huge dip in comparison to that of Thursday. Oru Adaar Love had witnessed an occupancy rate of around 36.44% from around 11 shows that the film had on Friday.

Reportedly, the film has made a total collection of approximately Rs 4.27 lakh from the first two days of its run from the Kochi multiplexes. The film is expected to enjoy a good Saturday and Sunday with the family audiences also expected to come in large numbers. Let us wait and see how the film would perform on these two days.

(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)