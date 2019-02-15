Oru Adaar Love FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Priya Varrier's Film Gets Off To A Good Start!

English
    Oru Adaar Love has released in the theatres surrounding the huge pre-release buzz that the movie had created. Directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love features Roshan, Priya Varrier and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles and the film has been tagged as a love story. The movie has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. It is the first film of Priya Varrier and the movie was rightly expected to take a good opening in the theatres, especially in the city centres. Has Oru Adaar Love managed to make a grand opening in the theatres? Read Oru Adaar Love box office collections report to know more.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Oru Adaar Love had everything to set off for a good start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film did get a big release and in fact, the film had as many as 12 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking was decent for the movie.

    First Day Collections (Kochi Multiplexes)

    Well, Oru Adaar Love has indeed enjoyed a good opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch Rs 2.96 lakh on Day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Good Occupancy Rate

    More importantly, the film has registered a good occupancy rate on its very first day. Reportedly, the film registered 80.73% occupancy rate on Day 1. It also had as many as four houseful shows on Day 1, which are again impressive numbers considering the fact that it was a working day yesterday.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Way Ahead

    Oru Adaar Love has got a four-day-long opening weekend and it is one among the prominent releases of this week along with June, which released today. Youth audiences are expected to flow in good numbers to the theatres and Oru Adaar Love would want to maintain the same momentum in the remaining days of the weekend.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
