Oru Adaar Love FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Priya Varrier's Film Gets Off To A Good Start!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Oru Adaar Love had everything to set off for a good start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film did get a big release and in fact, the film had as many as 12 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking was decent for the movie.

First Day Collections (Kochi Multiplexes)

Well, Oru Adaar Love has indeed enjoyed a good opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch Rs 2.96 lakh on Day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

Good Occupancy Rate

More importantly, the film has registered a good occupancy rate on its very first day. Reportedly, the film registered 80.73% occupancy rate on Day 1. It also had as many as four houseful shows on Day 1, which are again impressive numbers considering the fact that it was a working day yesterday.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Way Ahead

Oru Adaar Love has got a four-day-long opening weekend and it is one among the prominent releases of this week along with June, which released today. Youth audiences are expected to flow in good numbers to the theatres and Oru Adaar Love would want to maintain the same momentum in the remaining days of the weekend.