Oru Adaar Love Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Priya Varrier Fans Are Shocked!

The Expectations

Oru Adaar Love made an entry akin to any big releases of the recent times. To add further, the expectations on the film have been sky-high and the movie released in multiple languages as well.

Hit By Piracy

But the most disappointing news is that, this movie that has made huge release on Valentine's Day has fallen prey to piracy, like many other South Indian movies of the recent times.

Full Movie Leaked Online

What is more shocking is that, the full movie has been leaked online in the internet. The film has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and this happened on the first day of its release itself.

The Dubbed Versions

Oru Adaar Love was released in various South Indian Languages. Along with the Malayalam version, The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have also been leaked.

Another Instance

Piracy continues to create issues for the film industry and Oru Adaar Love is the latest prey. Some of the recent Malayalam movies like Mikhael, Njan Prakashan, Allu Ramendran were also hit by piracy.

Will It Affect The Collections?

Oru Adaar Love is a film that has the mileage as well as the popularity to go heights at the box office. Let us hope that the film will fight piracy with brave and come out successful by enjoying a grand theatrical run.