Oru Adaar Love Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Priya Varrier Fans Are Shocked!
On this Valentine's Day, the movie audiences received a treat in the form of Oru Adaar Love, the film that shot to fame right at the word go. Through Oru Adaar Love, Priya Varrier is stepping into the film industry and making her big screen debut. Her fans have been waiting to see her perform on the big screen and the film released in theatres as a Valentine's Day special release. With Oru Adaar Love, Mollywood is exploring the teenage romance inside a school campus. While the audiences are happy about the film finally hitting the theatres, certain other factors have left them truly shocked.
The Expectations
Oru Adaar Love made an entry akin to any big releases of the recent times. To add further, the expectations on the film have been sky-high and the movie released in multiple languages as well.
Hit By Piracy
But the most disappointing news is that, this movie that has made huge release on Valentine's Day has fallen prey to piracy, like many other South Indian movies of the recent times.
Full Movie Leaked Online
What is more shocking is that, the full movie has been leaked online in the internet. The film has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and this happened on the first day of its release itself.
The Dubbed Versions
Oru Adaar Love was released in various South Indian Languages. Along with the Malayalam version, The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have also been leaked.
Another Instance
Piracy continues to create issues for the film industry and Oru Adaar Love is the latest prey. Some of the recent Malayalam movies like Mikhael, Njan Prakashan, Allu Ramendran were also hit by piracy.
Will It Affect The Collections?
Oru Adaar Love is a film that has the mileage as well as the popularity to go heights at the box office. Let us hope that the film will fight piracy with brave and come out successful by enjoying a grand theatrical run.