Oru Adaar Love Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of Priya Varrier's Debut Movie!
It has been more than a year since Oru Adaar Love took the internet by storm. No other films in the recent times had enjoyed a nation-wide attention the way this Omar Lulu movie had did and that too with the release of a song. Finally, Oru Adaar Love, Priya Varrier's debut movie is out in the theatres on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. The film starring a host of young and new faces is expected to be a real Valentine's Day treat for all the youngsters out here. The first show of the film is expected to begin after 9 AM and stay tuned to this space to know how the film has turned out to be.
- The first show of Oru Adaar Love has begun. The theatre status is decent but not huge or extraordinary. Let us see whether Oru Adaar Love has given a perfect treat for the audiences on Valentine's Day or not.
Meanwhile, take a look at some of the interesting facts associated with Oru Adaar Love.
Omar Lulu's Third Movie
Oru Adaar Love is Omar Lulu's third movie as a film-maker. His previous two ventures, Happy Wedding and Chunkzz were big hits at the box office and he is expected to repeat the same with Oru Adaar Love.
Release In Multiple Languages
Oru Adaar Love is making a simultaneous release in other regional languages as well. The Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions of the movie are hitting the theatres today (February 14, 2019 itself.
The Viral Wink
It was in the year 2018 that the first song from the film had releases and the name Priya Varrier went on to gain national attention. Her wink act in the song gained her a lot of followers and her fame rose to new heights.
Audio Launch Ceremony
The audio launch ceremonies of the different language versions of the movie was held in a grand way. Popular star Allu Arjun had attended the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu dubbed version of the movie.
The Shooting Days
Oru Adaar Love's work had commenced in the early days of 2018. Reportedly, the film was shot for around 90 days in different schedules.
Newcomers
Oru Adaar Love's story revolves around a school campus and majority of the actors of the film are newcomers. The actors were selected after the auditions which were held earlier.