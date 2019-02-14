Oru Adaar Love Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of Priya Varrier's Debut Movie!

Omar Lulu's Third Movie

Oru Adaar Love is Omar Lulu's third movie as a film-maker. His previous two ventures, Happy Wedding and Chunkzz were big hits at the box office and he is expected to repeat the same with Oru Adaar Love.

Release In Multiple Languages

Oru Adaar Love is making a simultaneous release in other regional languages as well. The Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions of the movie are hitting the theatres today (February 14, 2019 itself.

The Viral Wink

It was in the year 2018 that the first song from the film had releases and the name Priya Varrier went on to gain national attention. Her wink act in the song gained her a lot of followers and her fame rose to new heights.

Audio Launch Ceremony

The audio launch ceremonies of the different language versions of the movie was held in a grand way. Popular star Allu Arjun had attended the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu dubbed version of the movie.

The Shooting Days

Oru Adaar Love's work had commenced in the early days of 2018. Reportedly, the film was shot for around 90 days in different schedules.

Newcomers

Oru Adaar Love's story revolves around a school campus and majority of the actors of the film are newcomers. The actors were selected after the auditions which were held earlier.