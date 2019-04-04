Priya Varrier's Career Over Due To These Shocking Reasons? Deets Inside

No Offers From Mollywood

According to the latest reports, the bubbly beauty has not received any offers from Mollywood post the Oru Adaar Love debacle. Moreover, Omar Lulu and actress Noorin Shereef have made it clear that they are not on good terms with her. As such, she is unlikely to receive any support from the Oru Adaar Love team in the days to come.

Picking The Wrong Battle?

Shortly after Omar Lulu implied that she was the reason for Oru Adaar Love's failure, Priya had hit back in style and said that many people would get into trouble if she spoke the truth. The buzz is that this remark has made things even harder for the young lady.

Bollywood Dream Shattered?

Priya Varrier's maiden Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow too has turned out to be a nightmare for her. The film, reportedly based on actress Sridevi's controversial death, has upset Boney Kapoor and forced him to take legal action. The buzz is that this might affect her prospects big time.

To Conclude...

As a result of these controversies, Priya has lost the support of a vast section of the audience. Most movie buffs make it a point to troll her on social media in the harshest way possible. All in all, the charming beauty has well and truly become 'Public Enemy No 1'. Given the negativity, it will be worth watching if she is able to bounce back in the future.