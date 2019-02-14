English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Oru Adaar Love Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About Priya Varrier's Movie!

    By
    |

    Oru Adaar Love is now in the theatres and the film, helmed by Omar Lulu, has had huge expectations bestowed on it. The debut vehicle of Priya Varrier, is expected to be a romantic tale that has been narrated in the backdrop of a school campus and the film has released on the real special day of Valentine's Day.

    Oru Adaar Love Twitter Review: Heres What The Audiences Feel About Priya Varriers Movie!

    Along with Priya Varrier, a host of other newcomers will also be seen making their debut in films through Oru Adaar love. Roshan, Noorin Shareef and Priya Varrier will be seen essaying the lead roles in this film. Omar Lulu, the director of the movie is also expcted to score a hat-trick of hits with this highly-awaited film.

    The positive talks surrounding Oru Adaar Love initially surfaced in the year 2018 when the first song of the film was release. The popularity that the movie gained through this song was incomparable. It is quite sure that the social media would be abuzz about the movie and audience opinions regarding the film is sure to rule the social media today. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have tos ay about Oru Adaar Love.

    Read more about: oru adaar love
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue