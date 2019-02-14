Oru Adaar Love Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About Priya Varrier's Movie!

Oru Adaar Love is now in the theatres and the film, helmed by Omar Lulu, has had huge expectations bestowed on it. The debut vehicle of Priya Varrier, is expected to be a romantic tale that has been narrated in the backdrop of a school campus and the film has released on the real special day of Valentine's Day.

Along with Priya Varrier, a host of other newcomers will also be seen making their debut in films through Oru Adaar love. Roshan, Noorin Shareef and Priya Varrier will be seen essaying the lead roles in this film. Omar Lulu, the director of the movie is also expcted to score a hat-trick of hits with this highly-awaited film.

The positive talks surrounding Oru Adaar Love initially surfaced in the year 2018 when the first song of the film was release. The popularity that the movie gained through this song was incomparable. It is quite sure that the social media would be abuzz about the movie and audience opinions regarding the film is sure to rule the social media today. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have tos ay about Oru Adaar Love.