Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha Full Movie Leaked Online For Download; Will It Affect Future Run?

It is the season of entertainers in Mollywood and Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The film is Dulquer Salmaan's return to Malayalam movies after more than one and a half years. The audiences are rather pleased with this comedy entertainer, which has scored full marks in keeping the audiences engaged.

Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha is receiving huge footfalls in theatres but one new development with the movie has come as a shocker for the industry followers. The latest reports out indicate that Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha movie has been leaked online for download. Reportedly, the full movie has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and this has happened one week after the release of this film.

Piracy has remained an impending problem for the Malayalam film industry too just like other industries. The recent big releases like Lucifer and Madhura Raja were also hit by piracy after the initial few weeks of release.

A film like Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, which is a neat and clean entertainer deserves to be watched in cinema halls. It is already a success and let us hope that the movie would bravely overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerged a bigger success at the box office.