English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha Box Office Collection (7 Days): A Fabulous First Week!

    By
    |

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which released in the theatres on April 25, 2019, has set the box office on fire. Expectations from the movie was high since young heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan was returning to Malayalam screens after a gap and one must say that he has not left his legion of fans disappointed. It has completed first week of run in the theatres across the state and it was an extremely good one for the film. At Kochi multiplexes, the film has been doing consistent business. Read Oru Yamandan Premakadha box office collections (7 Days) report to know more about the collections.

    First Weekend

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha registered a very strong first weekend collections at the Kochi multiplexes. It maintained good momentum on all four days and went on to collect approximately Rs 19.48 lakh from the first four days of run.

    The Weekdays

    Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakadha passed the Monday test with high marks. It also performed really good on Tuesday as well, which rightly proved that the film has been lapped up by the audiences.

    Day 7

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 4.74 lakh from the 13 shows that it had in total and that too an occupancy rate of 89.79%.

    First Week Collections

    At present, Oru Yamandan Premakadha is rightly at the top performing Malayalam movie at the Kochi multiplexes. From the seven days of run, Oru Yamandan Premakadha has collected around Rs 32.32 lakh, which are indeed very good figures. The film is all set to enjoy yet another grand weekend and the collections are expected to reach newer heights in this week.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    ALSO READ: Oru Yamandan Premakadha Box Office Collection (Day 1): Registers An Excellent Opening!

    Read more about: oru yamandan premakadha
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue