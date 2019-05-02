Oru Yamandan Premakadha Box Office Collection (7 Days): A Fabulous First Week!

First Weekend

Oru Yamandan Premakadha registered a very strong first weekend collections at the Kochi multiplexes. It maintained good momentum on all four days and went on to collect approximately Rs 19.48 lakh from the first four days of run.

The Weekdays

Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakadha passed the Monday test with high marks. It also performed really good on Tuesday as well, which rightly proved that the film has been lapped up by the audiences.

Day 7

Oru Yamandan Premakadha enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 4.74 lakh from the 13 shows that it had in total and that too an occupancy rate of 89.79%.

First Week Collections

At present, Oru Yamandan Premakadha is rightly at the top performing Malayalam movie at the Kochi multiplexes. From the seven days of run, Oru Yamandan Premakadha has collected around Rs 32.32 lakh, which are indeed very good figures. The film is all set to enjoy yet another grand weekend and the collections are expected to reach newer heights in this week.