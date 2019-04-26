Oru Yamandan Premakadha Box Office Collection (Day 1): Registers An Excellent Opening!
Oru Yamandan Premakadha is out in the theatres now and Dulquer Salmaan has made a smashing comeback to Mollywood after a gap of over 500 days. The fans of the young superstar are indeed happy with the output of the movie and on the first day, the film has witnessed a huge rush. Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakadha has been released in over 150 screens across Kerala. The initial reports are very much positive for the film and it registered an excellent opening at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Oru Yamandan Premakadha box office collection (day 1) report to know more about the same.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
The stage was perfectly set for Oru Yamandan Premakadha. The movie had as many as 16 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking for the shows were good.
The First Day Collections
Oru Yamandan Premakadha registered an excellent opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the reports, the film minted around Rs 5.83 lakh on opening day and that too at an impressive occupancy rate of 90%.
At The Trivandrum Plexes
Reportedly, Oru Yamandan Premakadha has scored big at the Trivandrum Plexes as well. The Dulquer Salmaan movie had as many as 23 shows out there on the release day and the movie went on to fetch Rs 9.11 lakh at an occupancy rate of 83.18%.
Carnival Cinemas
Oru Yamandan Premakadha has made a grand opening at the Carnival Cinemas across the state as well. Reportedly, the film has fetched Rs 19.94 lakh from the 76 shows that the film had in total. The movie registered an occupancy rate of 80%.
In Other Centres
Oru Yamandan Premakadha has opened on an extremely good note in other centres as well. The film has registered continuous house full shows in various single screens as well. Reportedly, additional midnight shows have also been charted owing to the huge demand.
(Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)