Oru Yamandan Premakadha's First Look Poster Is Out; A Colourful Entertainer Is On Cards!

Oru Yamandan Premakadha will be the next Malayalam movie of Dulquer Salmaan and the audiences are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Directed by BC Noufal, this upcoming movie has its script penned by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team.

The makers of the film had revealed that the first look poster of Oru Yamandan Premakadha will be coming out today (March 1, 2019). As promised, the team unveiled the poster of the movie at 6 PM.

The first look poster of the movie is indeed a promising one and it features Dulquer Salmaan in it. It seems like the still is from one of the song sequences of the movie. The poster also has the presence of Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. The first look poster indicates that the film will be indeed a colourful entertainer.

Take a look at the first look poster here.

The first look poster of oru Yamandan Premakadha is sure to get a grand reception on social media. Dulquer Salmaan fans are indeed happy to see him back in Malayalam and Oru Yamandan Premakadha is sure to be an entertainer, which would be lapped up by the audiences.

An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is being awaited. Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the movie.