    Oru Yamandan Premakadha Movie Review: Live Updates Of The Much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is marching in to the theatres today (April 25, 2019) to make this vacation season an even more special one for the Malayalam movie audiences. The Dulquer Salmaan movie promises to be a full-fledged entertainer that would narrates a superb love story, just like the title says. The buzz surrounding the film is already huge and the movie is set to start its rule in theatres in style. The first show of Oru Yamandan Premakadha is scheduled to begin at 9 AM and the audiences are all charged up to give this much-awaited film a grand arrival. Has Oru Yamandan Premakadha struck gold? Stay tuned to this space to know more about this.

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha Movie Review: Live Updates Of The Much-awaited Film Of Dulquer Salmaan

    Meanwhile, read some interesting facts associated with Oru Yamandan Premakadha here..

    Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Movie After A Short Gap

    Dulquer Salmaan's previous Malayalam film to release in the theatres was Solo, which had released in October 2017. Now, Oru Yamandan Premakadha is Dulquer Salmaan's big Malayalam movie release after a span of 544 days.

    The Third Film Of The Writers Duo

    Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George have penned the script of this entertainer. This is their third film as writers after Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, both of which were huge successes at the box office. They are expected to score a hat-trick of hits with this movie.

    The Superhit Song

    The makers of the film have already released one of the songs of the film. The song Muttathu Kombile, which is an energetic number has been lapped up by the audiences. The song features a dance number by Dulquer Salmaan and the star has nailed it with his amazing dance moves.

    They Had Dulquer Salmaan In Mind

    Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a character named Lallu in the film. The writers of the film revealed that the character was etched keeping the young actor in mind. They also revealed in an interview that Dulquer Salmaan enjoyed and laughed out a lot while they narrated the script to him.

    The Director

    Through Oru Yamandan Premakadha, yet another new film-maker is stepping to Mollywood. BD Noufal, who director popular TV shows like Deal Or No Deal, Rasika Raja No.1 etc., is helming this film.

    The Shoot Of The Film

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha's shoot had commenced in the first half of 2019. Reportedly, the shoot of the film was held in three different schedules and the complete was wrapped up by early 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
