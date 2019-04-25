Oru Yamandan Premakadha Movie Review: Live Updates Of The Much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan Movie!

Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Movie After A Short Gap

Dulquer Salmaan's previous Malayalam film to release in the theatres was Solo, which had released in October 2017. Now, Oru Yamandan Premakadha is Dulquer Salmaan's big Malayalam movie release after a span of 544 days.

The Third Film Of The Writers Duo

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George have penned the script of this entertainer. This is their third film as writers after Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, both of which were huge successes at the box office. They are expected to score a hat-trick of hits with this movie.

The Superhit Song

The makers of the film have already released one of the songs of the film. The song Muttathu Kombile, which is an energetic number has been lapped up by the audiences. The song features a dance number by Dulquer Salmaan and the star has nailed it with his amazing dance moves.

They Had Dulquer Salmaan In Mind

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a character named Lallu in the film. The writers of the film revealed that the character was etched keeping the young actor in mind. They also revealed in an interview that Dulquer Salmaan enjoyed and laughed out a lot while they narrated the script to him.

The Director

Through Oru Yamandan Premakadha, yet another new film-maker is stepping to Mollywood. BD Noufal, who director popular TV shows like Deal Or No Deal, Rasika Raja No.1 etc., is helming this film.

The Shoot Of The Film

Oru Yamandan Premakadha's shoot had commenced in the first half of 2019. Reportedly, the shoot of the film was held in three different schedules and the complete was wrapped up by early 2019.