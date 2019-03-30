English
    Oru Yamandan Premakadha Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan & Team Promise A Thorough Entertainer!

    By Manu
    |

    With Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Dulquer Salmaan is back to Mollywood after a gap and the Malayalam movie buffs are quite excited about this film, which is expected to be in the lines of a very well-packaged entertainer.

    The couple of posters that have come out reiterated the fact that the film will be a colourful entertainer with Dulquer Salmaan stepping in to the shoes of a role, which he hasn't done so far. Now, the much-awaited teaser of Oru Yamandan Premakadha too has surfaced in the internet.

    Oru Yamandan Premakadha Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan & Team Promise A Thorough Entertainer!

    Oru Yamandan Premakdha's first official teaser made a storming entry to the online circuits at 6 PM this evening. The short teaser of the movie further gives a confirmation that the film will be a thorough entertainer. The teaser introduces Dulquer Salmaan's character in a stylish and a colourful way. We get to see glimpses of Salim Kumar and Vihsnu Unnikirishnan as well in the teaser.

    Watch Oru Yamandan Premakdha teaser here..

    Dulquer Salmaan fans are indeed happy to see their favourite star back in a Malayalam film. This one is capable of setting the cash registers ringing. The film, directed by BC Noufal is third project of blockbuster writers Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. Oru Yamandan Premakadha is expected to take over the screens during the summer vacation season and an official announcement on the release date of the film is being awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
