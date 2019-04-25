Oru Yamandan Premakadha Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

Oru Yamandan Premakadha, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has arrived to the theatres today (April 25, 2019). It is after a gap of 566 days that Dulquer Salmaan is coming up with a Malayalam movie. The audience have been waiting to see the much loved young star back in Mollywood and Oru Yamandan Premakadha assures that the wait would be worth it.

Directed by debut film-maker BC Noufal, Oru Yamandan Premakadha has its script penned by hit writers duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. It is for the first time that the writers are associating with Dulquer Salmaan.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Oru Yamandan Premakadha also features a long list of actors in important roles. Nikhila Vimal and Samyukatha Menon essays the roles of the leading ladies. Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Hareesh kanaran, Dileesh Pothen, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Baiju, Ashokan etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie.

READ: Oru Yamandan Premakadha Movie Review: Live Updates Of The Much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan Movie!

The audiences expect a complete entertainer from Dulquer Salmaan and team. The social media is already abuzz about this film and the Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews and opinion regarding the film after the completion of the initial shows. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about the Dulquer Salmaan movie.