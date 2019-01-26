Mohanlal Conferred With Padma Bhushan ; Prabhudeva and Sirivennela Seetaramasastry Get Padma Shri

Mohanlal is one of the most popular and respected stars in the Malayalam film industry today. He is loved by all and sundry courtesy his remarkable range as an actor, good looks and simple nature. Now, here is some good news for all you 'Lalettan' fans out there. In an exciting development, Mohanlal has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan. The announcement was made a short while ago and it has created a buzz in the industry.

Mohanlal was been honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the latest honour proves his mettle. The veteran has been a part of the Malayalam film industry for nearly four decades. And, during this time he has acted in several classics . His most noted Mollywood films include Manichitrathhazu, Kireedam and Bharatham.

The 'Complete Actor' has also acted in a few Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films as well. He has also done a Kannada movie.

His recent releases include Drama, Pulimurugan, Neerali and the magnum opus Odiyan. He currently has Lucifer in his kitty. It is a major release and marks Prithviraj's directorial debut.

On a related note, while Mohanlal has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the Tamil actor-director Prahhudeva and the Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetaramasastry have been honoured with the Padma Shri.

We congratulate these stars and wish them good luck.