 »   »   »  Parvathy Comes Up With A Clarification Regarding Her Statements About Kasaba!

Parvathy is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of the Malayalam film industry. She was previously seen in the movie Koode, directed by Anjali Menon. Earlier, the actress's statement in connection with the movie Kasaba during the IFFK 2017, had met with a whole lot of controversies. She was trolled on social media for her comments regarding some of the dialogues in the movie.

According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Parvathy has opened up that her statements regarding Kasaba were misinterpreted. Reportedly, she was asked about the dialogue in movies that shw would like to chop off if given a chance and the reason. While answerng this question, she mentioned that this question has come out from an opinion which has been misintepreted a lot. The actress mentioned that she has never said that the films should not contain characters who don't behave or talk in a good manner. She also added that since cinema is a reflection of the society, films would contain such characters. She mentioned that what she really wanted to convey was that glorifying and idolizing such characters isn't the right way.

Meanwhile, Parvathy is presently busy with the works of her next Malayalam movie Uyare. The film, directed by Mahesh Menon has its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay team. The film also features Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. Parvathy is also a part of the upcoming big movie Virus, directed by popular film-maker Aashiq Abu.