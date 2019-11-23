Parvathy Thiruvothy Faces Harrasment: Files Police Complaint!

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the super-talented actress has recently filed a police complaint against a man for stalking and harassment. Reportedly, the man who addressed himself as Kishore and claims to be an advocate, has allegedly been harassing the actress and her family members through social media for the past one month.

Reportedly, the man contacted Parvathy's brother through Facebook messenger claiming that he wishes to discuss an 'urgent matter' regarding her. The actress was informed by the brother about this on October 7. Parvathy has submitted the screenshots of the messages to the police, along with the complaint.

The stalker has enquired about the actress's whereabouts to her brother, and claimed that she has some mafia connections. He further claimed that Parvathy who was in the US that time, is actually in Kochi and is lying to her family. In his voice noted, the man has allegedly claimed that the Uyare actress is in deep trouble and asked her family to rescue her.

When Parvathy's brother dismissed his claims, the stalker began to bombard him with several messages and voice notes in Whatsapp and Facebook messenger. He even claimed that he was romantically involved with the actress. Later, the stalker contacted Parvathy's father and repeated the same. When the father stopped responding, he finally showed up in her residence on October 14.

The stalker even accused Parvathy's father for being a failure and verbally abused him. According to him, the actress was having a secret social media account which she uses to chat with several men. After she filed the police complaint, he has been calling various members of the film industry and repeating his histrionics. However, a FIR has been filed based on Parvathy's complaint under the section 354 D (stalking) of Indian penal code and section 1200 (creating nuisance with repeated calls, letters, and messages) of Kerala police act.

Parvathy, who was last seen in the survival drama Uyare and medical thriller Virus, is one of the most sought-after actresses of Malayalam cinema. The actress, who is known for her outspoken nature, was continuously thrashed by the netizens who claim to be the fans of Mammootty, after she openly criticized the megastar's superhit movie Kasaba.