Parvathy Thiruvothu Openly Criticizes Arjun Reddy, Wins The Internet!

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the super-talented actress has always garnered the attention of the audiences with some power packed performances. Another factor which makes Parvathy different from her contemporaries, is her outspoken nature. Recently, the Uyare actress won the internet by openly criticising the blockbuster Telugu flick Arjun Reddy, in front of lead actor Vijay Devarakonda.

In the recent round table discussion hosted by Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Parvathy Thiruvothu bashed the concept of Arjun Reddy, and stated that the film was purely glorifying the abusive relationships, thus making them acceptable in the society. The actress opened up about her views on the topic, when the moral responsibility and ethics of the actors was bought into the discussion.

"When a man is being misogynistic and abusive, and you show that in a way that incites applause in the audience, then that's glorification. There has to be commercial, there has to be fun. But without demeaning gender." said Parvathy. The actress, who also revealed that she is a feminist, stated that she is strictly against the glorification of such characters.