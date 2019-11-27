Parvathy Thiruvothu Openly Criticizes Arjun Reddy, Wins The Internet!

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the super-talented actress has always garnered the attention of the audiences with her power packed performances. Another factor which makes Parvathy different from her contemporaries, is her outspoken nature. Recently, the Uyare actress won the internet by openly criticising the blockbuster Telugu flick Arjun Reddy, in front of the lead actor Vijay Devarakonda.

In the recent round table discussion hosted by film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Parvathy Thiruvothu bashed the concept of Arjun Reddy, and stated that the film was purely glorifying the abusive relationships, thus making them acceptable in the society. The actress opened up about her views on the topic, when the moral responsibility and ethics of the actors was bought into the discussion.

"When a man is being misogynistic and abusive, and you show that in a way that incites applause in the audience, then that's glorification. There has to be commercial, there has to be fun. But without demeaning gender." said Parvathy. The actress, who also revealed that she is a feminist, stated that she is strictly against the glorification of such characters.

The Uyare actress pointed out how both Arjun Reddy and Joker, the Joaquin Pheonix movie showed tragedy, but handled it in a different way. Even though Joaquin Pheonix's character murdered so many people in Joker, his actions were never glorified. Parvathy's points were backed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood actors who were also present at the round table discussion.

#Parvathy was so intelligent and so articulate abt her thoughts!! what a woman!!! — Rooh | Fan Account (@RSfangirl) November 25, 2019

However, the netizens are totally amazed with the way Parvathy put forward her thoughts and have been praising the actress for being so articulate and intelligent. The video clip in which the actress talks about her thoughts have been going viral on social media. The round table discussion was attended by some of the most prominent actors of contemporary Indian cinema, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Devarakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, etc.