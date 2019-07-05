Pathinettam Padi Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

Pathinettam Padi, which is the directorial debut of popular writer and actor Shankar Ramakrishnan, is among the major releases of the day (July 05, 2019). Featuring a host of young actors in prominent roles, the film is expected to be a fresh attempt that would cater well to all sections of the audiences. Moreover, Pathinettam Padi also has the presence of Mammootty in an extended cameo and he will be seen appearing as John Abraham Palackal, a character that has already turned out to be hugely popular among the masses. Prithviraj, Arya, Unni Mukundan, Priyamani etc., are also a part of the star cast of the movie as they will be seen in cameos.

The trailer of Pathinettam Padi had hit the right chords and it gave a hint that the movie would narrate the tale of two groups of youngsters hailing from different backgrounds. The movie has been funded by popular production banner August Cinemas. Pathinettam Padi has made a huge release with the film reportedly releasing in above 200 screens. It has also made a simultaneous release in centres outside Kerala. The expectations are definitely big on this movie, which has promised the audience to offer some good entertainment. Pathinettam Padi is sure to rule the social media upon its release in the theatres. Meanwhile, let us take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.