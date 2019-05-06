Pearle Maaney-Srinish Wedding Reception Photos: Mammootty, Tovino Thomas & Others Grace the Event!

The Wedding Ceremony

The wedding ceremony was held on May 5, 2019 in Kochi. For the ceremony, Srinish opted to wear a three-piece suit whereas Pearle Maaney was seen in a specially designed gown. Close friends of Pearle Maaney had come as the bridesmaids.

Mammootty

Megastar Mammootty made it a point to attend the big event and wish the couple on the special occasion. Popular actor Siddique was also present for the big occasion. Here is a picture taken during the event. The photo has gone viral in no time.

Ahaana Krishna

Ahaana Krishna is one of the best friends of Pearle Maaney. The young actress was present for both the wedding event as well as the reception.

Shiyas Kareem

Shiyas Kareem shares a very close bond with Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind. Three of them turned out to be the best of friends, during their stint at the Bigg Boss Malayalam. Here's a picture of Shiyas Kareem along with the couple.

Govind Padmasoorya

Actor and popular Television anchor Govind Padmasoorya also attended the wedding reception held in Kochi. The actor took to his Instagram page to send out a picture taken during the event.

Tovino Thomas

Popular actor Tovino Thomas also made it a point to come in person to wish the couple on the big day. Here's a video which has been doing the rounds on social media.