Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 1): Enjoys A Good Opening!

Number Of Screens

Peranbu got a good release in Kerala and reportedly, the movie has been released in above 100 screens in Kerala alone. The film has fetched extremely positive reviews upon its release and is sure to make a big impact.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

According to the reports, Peranbu had as many as 10 shows on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has made a very promising start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 2.77 Lakhs on day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

Trivandrum Plexes

Peranbu has got a big release at the Trivandrum Plexes and the film has 15 shows/day out there. Going by the reports, the movie is expected to have collected above 4 Lakhs on its day 1 from the Trivandrum multiplexes.

In Other Centres

Going by the reports on social media, Peranbu has went on to register a good number of house full shows in single screens as well in various centres. The movie is expected to have made a solid opening Kerala. Let us wait for the official figures to know more about the same.

The Way Ahead

The way ahead for Pernabu looks solid and promising. The film has opened to phenomenal reviews and the advance booking for the weekend is also solid.