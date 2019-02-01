English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 1): Enjoys A Good Opening!

    By
    |

    Peranbu, the much-awaited Tamil movie, directed by Ram and featuring Mammootty in the lead role has come out in the theatres and the month of February has kicked-off in the best way. In fact, the Malayalam film audiences too have been waiting for the release of this movie, which has been receiving praises from all quarters. It is not a mass movie but a class film, which is sure to win the hearts of the audiences. How well did Peranbu perform on its opening day at the major centres in Kerala?Read Peranbu box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    Number Of Screens

    Peranbu got a good release in Kerala and reportedly, the movie has been released in above 100 screens in Kerala alone. The film has fetched extremely positive reviews upon its release and is sure to make a big impact.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    According to the reports, Peranbu had as many as 10 shows on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has made a very promising start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 2.77 Lakhs on day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Trivandrum Plexes

    Peranbu has got a big release at the Trivandrum Plexes and the film has 15 shows/day out there. Going by the reports, the movie is expected to have collected above 4 Lakhs on its day 1 from the Trivandrum multiplexes.

    In Other Centres

    Going by the reports on social media, Peranbu has went on to register a good number of house full shows in single screens as well in various centres. The movie is expected to have made a solid opening Kerala. Let us wait for the official figures to know more about the same.

    The Way Ahead

    The way ahead for Pernabu looks solid and promising. The film has opened to phenomenal reviews and the advance booking for the weekend is also solid.

    Read more about: peranbu mammootty
    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue