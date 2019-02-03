Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 2): An Impressive Second Day!

Day 2 At The Kochi Multiplexes

On the second day, Peranbu reportedly had as many as 9 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 2.60 Lakhs on day 2 and thus taking the 2 days tally to 5.37 Lakhs.

Impressive occupancy Rate & Number Of Housefull Shows

The total occupancy rate for Peranbu on Saturday were impressive with the film registering above 87% occupancy rates. The film also went on to fetch as many as 4 house full shows at the Kochi multiplexes on Day 2.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Day 2 At The Trivandrum Plexes

On Saturday, Peranbu had as many as 18 shows at the Trivandrum Plexes and the box office collections were also pretty impressive. The report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film fetched 5.18 Lakhs on Day 2 and thus taking the 2 days tally to 10.02 Lakhs.

Good Occupancy Rate

Peranbu has registered a good occupancy rate on Saturday at the Trivandrum Plexes. Reportedly, the film fetched these much at an occupancy rate of above 70% on Saturday, which are definitely good numbers.

