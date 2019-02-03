English
    Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 2): An Impressive Second Day!

    Peranbu has turned out to be the most talked-about movie of the recent times and the film, which graced the big screens across the globe on February 1, 2019 has made a good opening at the box office. In Kerala, the film did get a very good reception, especially at the multiplexes. At the Kochi multiplexes and the Trivandrum Plexes, Peranbu enjoyed a good start on Friday. It did a very fine business in the single screens as well. How well did the movie perform on the second day at these centres. Read Peranbu box office collections (Day 2) report to know more about the same.

    Day 2 At The Kochi Multiplexes

    On the second day, Peranbu reportedly had as many as 9 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 2.60 Lakhs on day 2 and thus taking the 2 days tally to 5.37 Lakhs.

    Impressive occupancy Rate & Number Of Housefull Shows

    The total occupancy rate for Peranbu on Saturday were impressive with the film registering above 87% occupancy rates. The film also went on to fetch as many as 4 house full shows at the Kochi multiplexes on Day 2.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Day 2 At The Trivandrum Plexes

    On Saturday, Peranbu had as many as 18 shows at the Trivandrum Plexes and the box office collections were also pretty impressive. The report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film fetched 5.18 Lakhs on Day 2 and thus taking the 2 days tally to 10.02 Lakhs.

    Good Occupancy Rate

    Peranbu has registered a good occupancy rate on Saturday at the Trivandrum Plexes. Reportedly, the film fetched these much at an occupancy rate of above 70% on Saturday, which are definitely good numbers.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Read more about: peranbu mammootty
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
