Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 3): Completes The First Weekend In An Extremely Good Manner!

Day 3 At The Kochi Multiplexes

Peranbu continues its good run at the Kochi multiplexes, with the collections on third day reaching new heights. According to the reports, the film has minted approximately 3.21 Lakhs on its third day at the Kochi multiplexes.

First Weekend Collections

Peranbu has enjoyed a very good weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the film maintaining a good pace in all the three days. Reportedly, the film has fetched 8.58 Lakhs from the first 3 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Day 3 At The Trivandrum Plexes

Peranbu has been doing a solid business in the Trivandrum multiplexes and the film has above 15 shows/day out there. On Sunday, the film reportedly did a business of 5.26 Lakhs from the 18 shows that the film had.

3 Days Collections

Peranbu has performed in a very consistent manner at the Trivandrum Plexes in each of the three days. Reportedly, the film has done a business of 15.28 Lakhs on its very first weekend at the Trivandrum Plexes.

In Other Centres

The reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the film did a very good business in other centres in Kerala as well. Especially, the film has been doing a very good business in the single screens as well.