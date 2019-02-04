Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 3): Completes The First Weekend In An Extremely Good Manner!
Peranbu has won the praises of the audiences as well and the film has in fact turned out to be one of the most appreciated as well as loved films of the recent times. The Malayalam film audiences have lapped up this movie, featuring their own favourite Mammootty in the lead role. The quality movie, which is rich in performances and content, has opened on a good note with the Kerala audiences making it a point to watch the movie from the theatres. Read Peranbu box office collections report here to know more about the collections of the movie.
(All Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)
Day 3 At The Kochi Multiplexes
Peranbu continues its good run at the Kochi multiplexes, with the collections on third day reaching new heights. According to the reports, the film has minted approximately 3.21 Lakhs on its third day at the Kochi multiplexes.
First Weekend Collections
Peranbu has enjoyed a very good weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the film maintaining a good pace in all the three days. Reportedly, the film has fetched 8.58 Lakhs from the first 3 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Day 3 At The Trivandrum Plexes
Peranbu has been doing a solid business in the Trivandrum multiplexes and the film has above 15 shows/day out there. On Sunday, the film reportedly did a business of 5.26 Lakhs from the 18 shows that the film had.
3 Days Collections
Peranbu has performed in a very consistent manner at the Trivandrum Plexes in each of the three days. Reportedly, the film has done a business of 15.28 Lakhs on its very first weekend at the Trivandrum Plexes.
In Other Centres
The reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the film did a very good business in other centres in Kerala as well. Especially, the film has been doing a very good business in the single screens as well.