Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Good Start To The Weekdays!

The Good Weekend

Peranbu enjoyed a very fine weekend with the collections maintaining an upward surge in all the three days. Going by the reports, the film registered housefull shows at the multiplexes as well as single screens.

Day 4 Collections

It's good business for Peranbu at the Kochi multiplexes. On the fourth day of its release, Peranbu had as many as 10 shows and a report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film collected approximately Rs 1.84 lakh on day 4, which is an impressive figure.

Good Occupancy Rate

According to the collection report, Peranbu went on to fetch Rs 1.84 Lakh at an occupancy rate of 62%, putting up a good show considering it was a weekday. Moreover, the occupancy rate for the evening shows was 79%, indicating the family audience has lapped up the movie.

4 Days Collections

Peranbu has touched the Rs 10 Lakh mark within four days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has fetched approximately Rs 10.43 lakh from the first four days of its run in the multiplexes. Peranbu is expected to maintain the good run in the coming days as well.