    Peranbu Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Good Start To The Weekdays!

    Mammooty starrer Peranbu is conquering the hearts of the Indian film audiences. Peranbu has turned out to be the most-appreciated Tamil movie in Kerala in recent times and the film is on its way to become a huge success out there. The audience has been showering praises on the movie as well as the stellar performance of Mammookka as Amudhavan. Saadhana, who plays the role of Paapaa too has gained the love and acceptance of the audience. Peranbu enjoyed a good opening in Kerala and read Peranbu box office collections (day 4) report here to know how well the film performed on its very first Monday at the box office.

    The Good Weekend

    Peranbu enjoyed a very fine weekend with the collections maintaining an upward surge in all the three days. Going by the reports, the film registered housefull shows at the multiplexes as well as single screens.

    Day 4 Collections

    It's good business for Peranbu at the Kochi multiplexes. On the fourth day of its release, Peranbu had as many as 10 shows and a report by Forum Keralam suggests that the film collected approximately Rs 1.84 lakh on day 4, which is an impressive figure.

    Good Occupancy Rate

    According to the collection report, Peranbu went on to fetch Rs 1.84 Lakh at an occupancy rate of 62%, putting up a good show considering it was a weekday. Moreover, the occupancy rate for the evening shows was 79%, indicating the family audience has lapped up the movie.

    4 Days Collections

    Peranbu has touched the Rs 10 Lakh mark within four days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has fetched approximately Rs 10.43 lakh from the first four days of its run in the multiplexes. Peranbu is expected to maintain the good run in the coming days as well.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
