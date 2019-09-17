Popular Malayalam Actor Sathar Passes Away!

Popular Malayalam actor Sathar, who was an active presence in the Malayalam films of the 1970s and 1980s, is no more. Reportedly, the veteran actor breathed his last at 3:30 AM this morning at a hospital in Aluva. According to reports, he had been undergoing treatment since the past few months and was suffering from a liver-related disease. The senior actor was 67 years old.

Sathar was born in Kadungalloor and completed his graduation from Aluva Union Christian College, after which he entered the film industry. Sathar made his entry to the Malayalam film industry with the film Bharyaya Aavashyamund, which was directed by veteran filmmaker M Krishnan Nair. Later, he stepped into the shoes of a lead hero with the film Anavaranam, which was directed by master filmmaker Vincent.

However, Sathar is also well known for the character roles that he portrayed in the 1970s and the 1980s. He also shined in the villain roles that he had done and was one of the sought-after actors of that generation. Meanwhile, Sathar also made his mark in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He has done over 300 films combining Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

In 1979, he tied the knot with popular Malayalam actress Jayabharathi but later they got separated. Young actor Krish J Sathar, who made his debut in films with the 2013 movie Ladies And Gentleman, is their son.

After a brief hiatus, Sathar made a comeback to films in 2012 with 22 Female Kottayam, in which he essayed an important role. Parayan Baaki Vechathu, the movie that released in 2014 was his last film.