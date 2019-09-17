English
    Popular Malayalam Actor Sathar Passes Away!

    By Staff
    |

    Popular Malayalam actor Sathar, who was an active presence in the Malayalam films of the 1970s and 1980s, is no more. Reportedly, the veteran actor breathed his last at 3:30 AM this morning at a hospital in Aluva. According to reports, he has been undergoing treatments since the past few months and he was suffering from liver-releated disease. The senior actor was 67-years-old.

    Sathar was born in Kadungalloor and he completed his graduation from Aluva Union Christian College, after which he entered the film industry. Sathar made his entry to Malayalam film industry in through the film Bharyaya Aavashyamund, which was directed by veteran film-maker M Krishnan Nair. Later, he stepped into the shoes of a lead hero through the film Anavaranam, which was directed by master film-maker Vincent.

    However, Sathar is also well-known for the character roles that he portrayed in the 1970s and the 1980s. He also shined in the villain roles that he had done and was one of the sought after actors of that generation. Meanwhile, Sathar also made his mark in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He has done over 300 films combining Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films.

    In 1979, he tied the knot with popular Malayalam actress Jayabharathi but later, they got separated. Young actor Krish J Sathar, who made his debut in films through the 2013 movie Ladies And Gentleman, is their son.

    After a brief hiatus, Sathar had made a comeback to films in 2012 through the film 22 Female Kottayam, in which he essayed an important role. Parayan Baaki Vechathu, the movie released in 2014 is his last film.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
