Popular Malayalam Film-maker Babu Narayanan Is No More!

Popular Malayalam film-maker Babu Narayanan passed away this morning. The director who along with Anil Kumar, has directed a good number of popular Malayalam movies of the 90s. Reportedly, Babu Narayanan breathed his last at a private hospital in Thrissur. Reportedly, the film-maker who was 59-years-old was suffering from Cancer.

After working as an assistant to veteran film-maker Hariharan, Babu Narayanan made his debut as a film-maker with the movie Anagha, released in the year 1989. The movie features Parvathy Jayaram, Murali and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. After that he also made a film named Ponnaranjaanam.

It was after these films that he collaborated with director Anil. The director duo of Anil-Babu, has delivered some of the big hits of the Malayalam film industry and they have also worked with the top stars of Mollywood. Their first film together was Manthrikacheppu, which had released in the year 1992. Inchikkadan Mathayi And Sons, Welcome To Kodaikkanal, Pattabhishekam, Pakalpooram, Kaliyoonjal, Mayipeelikkavu, Mannadiyaar pennine Chenkota Chekkan, Sthreedhanam etc., are some of the prominent movies of the director duo.

Their last film together was Parayaam, which had released in the year 2004. Later, Babu had made a comeback to film-making with the 2014 movie Noorah With Love, which had featured Mamtha Mohandas in the lead role.

Babu Narayanan's daughter Sravana had made her debut in films recently. She had played the role of the leading lady in the film Thattumpurathu Achuthan, directed by Lal Jose and featuring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role.