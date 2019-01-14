Popular Malayalam Film-maker Lenin Rajendran Passes Away!

Popular Malayalam film-maker Lenin Rajendran, who was also the chairman of Kerala Film Development Corporation, is no more. The veteran director passed way today (January 14, 2019) at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 67-years-old. According to the reports, Lenin Rajendran was suffering from liver related diseases and was undergoing a treatment for the same.

Lenin Rajendran stepped into the shoes of a director with the film Venal, which had come out in the theatres in the year 1981. Earlier, he had assisted popular film-maker PA Backer. Most of the films of Lenin Rajendran were much noted and earned aprreciations from various quarters.

Some of the notable works of Lenin rajendran are Swathi Thirunal, Chillu, Puravrutham, daivathinte Vikruthikal, Kulam, Mazha, Makaramanju etc. Lenin Rajendran is also the recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Director. He won the award for the film Rathrimazha, which had hit the theatres in the year 2006.

His film Daivathinte Vikruthikal was adjudged as the Best Film at the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 1992. The film Swathi Thirunal too had bagged a special jury prize at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Lenin Rajendran's last work was Idavappathi, which had come out in the theatres in the year 2016. The film had won three Kerala State Film Awards.