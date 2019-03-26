English
    Popular Malayalam Movie Producer & Production Controller Shafeer Sait Is No More!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Shafeer Sait, who is a renowned production controller and the producer of Malayalam film industry, is no more. According to the reports, Shafeer Sait, who was 44, suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kodungalloor this morning.

    He has worked as a production controller in some of the popular movies like Kadha Parayumbol, Parunth, etc. Shafeer Sait was the producer of movies like Aathmakadha, Chapters, Onnum Mindaathe, etc. He was working as the production controller of the upcoming movie Porinju Mariyam Jose, which is being directed by hit film-maker Joshiy.

    Shafeer Sait has also worked as an actor in some of the movies. Reportedly, he has also played a role in the upcoming movie Mera Naam Shaji, which has been directed by Nadhirshah.

    Malayalam film industry has been left in a state of shock upon hearing the news regarding the demise of Shafeer Sait. Many of the top celebrities took to their Facebook pages to send out condolence messages remembering Shafeer Sait.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
